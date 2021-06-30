How Emily Simpson Really Feels About "Shocking" RHOC Cast Shakeup & Heather Dubrow's Return

Watch : Heather Dubrow Returns to "RHOC" as Kelly, Braunwyn & Elizabeth Exit

Not everyone thought it was time for a The Real Housewives of Orange County cast shakeup.

RHOC star Emily Simpson didn't expect Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas to be axed ahead of season 16 of the Bravo reality series. Even though Kelly was "expecting to be fired" for a quite a while due to her controversial comments, Emily exclusively told E! News that the June 15 announcement left her "shocked."

"I had no idea that they were going to make that many changes," Emily told E! News exclusively on Tuesday, June 29 at the Veganic Nail Spa Grand Opening in Costa Mesa, Calif. "There are a lot of times where people or even Andy [Cohen] will say something like a reboot. First of all, I don't even know what reboot means. Do you mean recast or reboot? So I really, honestly, didn't think there would be that big of changes. I mean it was a shock, like shocking, shocking. I was shocked so many times in one day. I was traumatized."

Emily even joked "I didn't think I was going to make it" when discussing the "cutthroat" recasting.