Candace Cameron Bure Thanks Lori Loughlin for Being Her "Wing Woman" the Night She Met Her Husband

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Favorite "Fuller House" Episode

Candace Cameron Bure is taking a trip down memory lane.

After celebrating her 25th wedding anniversary with husband Valeri Bure on June 22, the 45-year-old actress looked back at the night they were introduced—and the role her Full House family played in the meeting.

Candace told the story in a series of throwback photos shared to Instagram on June 30. The first picture showed her attending the 1994 Rock'n the Puck Celebrity Hockey Game with her co-stars Bob Saget, Lori Loughlin and Dave Coulier, noting the Joey Gladstone alum had invited them to the event.

"The first photo is the night I was introduced and met my future husband," Candace explained, "Valeri Bure."

As followers scrolled through the images, they could spot a few familiar faces in the crowd. "Look closely," Candace wrote. "Do you see Lori and me watching the game?!"

And in the third picture, fans could see Valeri and his brother Pavel Bure, who both played in the NHL, out on the ice. "Centered is a super cute, blonde haired, extremely talented Russian pro hockey player in the blue helmet talking with his talented super star brother, Pavel," Candace continued. "Wow. I've never seen photos 2 and 3 before!! Thank you internet for the incredible captured memories!"