Candace Cameron Bure Thanks Lori Loughlin for Being Her "Wing Woman" the Night She Met Her Husband

Candace Cameron Bure is taking a trip down memory lane.
After celebrating her 25th wedding anniversary with husband Valeri Bure on June 22, the 45-year-old actress looked back at the night they were introduced—and the role her Full House family played in the meeting.
Candace told the story in a series of throwback photos shared to Instagram on June 30. The first picture showed her attending the 1994 Rock'n the Puck Celebrity Hockey Game with her co-stars Bob Saget, Lori Loughlin and Dave Coulier, noting the Joey Gladstone alum had invited them to the event.
"The first photo is the night I was introduced and met my future husband," Candace explained, "Valeri Bure."
As followers scrolled through the images, they could spot a few familiar faces in the crowd. "Look closely," Candace wrote. "Do you see Lori and me watching the game?!"
And in the third picture, fans could see Valeri and his brother Pavel Bure, who both played in the NHL, out on the ice. "Centered is a super cute, blonde haired, extremely talented Russian pro hockey player in the blue helmet talking with his talented super star brother, Pavel," Candace continued. "Wow. I've never seen photos 2 and 3 before!! Thank you internet for the incredible captured memories!"
Candace then gave a shout-out to her castmates. "Thank you @dcoulier for taking me to my first hockey game," she continued. "Thank you Lori for being my wing woman and thank you @bobsaget for watching out for me like a dad."
It seems like they remember the night, as well. "When Val gave you his sweaty jersey after the game, I knew it was a done deal," Bob wrote in the comments section. "Love you. And Val!!!" Added Dave, "I'm your #cupid. Love you and Val."'
Candace has stayed in touch with her co-stars over the years and was recently asked if she's checked in on Lori after the 56-year-old actress was released from prison in December. Lori served less than two months behind bars for her role in the college admissions scandal, pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.
"Yes, I've talked to Lori many times," Candace told Daily Blast Live in May, "and she's doing well."
She's also spoken about the night she met her husband before and said she learned Valeri, who shares three adult children with the Hallmark movie star, had actually seen Full House before. "Val had just come from Moscow, Russia," she recalled to Today in 2018, "and he would watch Full House because it helped him learn English."