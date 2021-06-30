Selena Gomez’s Fitness Routine Will Have You Working Up a Sweat

Watch : Selena Gomez Teases "SG3" Era--And Fans Are Freaking Out!

Who needs record-breaking temperatures when you have Selena Gomez's fitness regimen to help you sweat?



The Rare Beauty founder recently shared a montage of her workout routine on TikTok and it's enough to have us feeling just a little tired before we even start, but also simultaneously makes us want to become her gym buddy for life. Selena captioned her video, "Feeling great…but also [grinning emoji with drop of sweat]."



In the video, the 28-year-old actress, who is seen working out alongside a pal, appeared to be doing a combination of donkey kicks, leg raises and overhead dumbbell presses as part of her regimen. Not only are her moves the focus of the video, but the music in the background is also guaranteed to get you in the best mood to get some exercise in.



And just like many of us, Selena admitted to Marie Claire in November 2020 that she doesn't quite love working out, but will find inspiration online when she needs it. "I don't love working out, but I find myself going on YouTube and doing workout videos," she shared. "Anything from old-school workout videos to more current ones."