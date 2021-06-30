Los Angeles Dodgers Star Trevor Bauer Slams "Baseless" Sexual Assault Allegation

Los Angeles Dodgers standout Trevor Bauer is the subject of an investigation surrounding an allegation of sexual assault.

The Pasadena Police Department is "looking into allegations of assault" against the 2020 Cy Young Award winner, an officer told E! News on Tuesday, June 29.

Attorney Marc Garelick, who is representing the accuser, told E! News in a statement that his client has obtained a domestic violence restraining order against Bauer. According to the attorney's statement, the order resulted from an alleged "recent assault" that caused the woman "severe physical and emotional pain."

His statement continued, "Our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible. We anticipate there will be criminal action against Mr. Bauer, and it is our hope law enforcement will take our client's allegations and case seriously."

In response to the investigation, the pitcher's agent, Jon Fetterolf, released a statement to NBC News saying his client had a "brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship" with the individual that began in April 2021 and included two in-person encounters.