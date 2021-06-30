Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Channel Vampires in Blood-Sucking New Selfie

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's latest selfie is bloody good!
The couple, who began dating late last year, continue to make temperatures rise with their steamy social media posts. And although there's been a heatwave in Los Angeles, nothing can compare to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Blink-182 drummer's fiery new pics.
On Tuesday, June 29, Travis took to his Instagram Stories to share a very vampy (literally!) snapshot of him and the Poosh founder. In their selfie, the two posed together with a vampire-like filter, which showed them looking like the mythical creature—complete with bloody lips and darkened under-eye circles.
Shortly after, the 42-year-old star re-posted the photo on her Instagram Stories, captioning it with a vampire and red heart emoji.
The duo even twinned in matching black ensembles and silver accessories. The 45-year-old musician opted for a graphic tee and a chain-link necklace, while Kourtney rocked a body-hugging tank top and a crossbody handbag that looked similar to Travis's jewelry piece.
In recent months, the pair has been into a vampire vibe. Just last week, the reality TV personality debuted diamond-studded crowns on her canine teeth that resembled fangs. She played up her sparkly accessories with a daring black latex corset bodice and matching lace-up pants.
At the beginning of June, the mom of three took things up a notch after she posted a photo of a vial that contained Travis's blood. Yes, you read that correctly.
Back in April, the drummer shared a collage of photos that captured him cuddling with his French bulldog. At the time, he captioned his post, "Dogs never bite me. Just humans."
Kourtney commented with a vampire emoji, to which he replied with an emoji of a drop of blood.
It's clear these two have one fang-tastic relationship. That same month, a source close to Kourtney told E! News that she and Travis were head over heels for each other.
"Travis adores Kourtney and makes every day special," the insider dished. "He has gone all out to shower her with love, affection, flowers and gifts. He is very into her and waited a long time to be able to show her how much he cares. He wants to spend all of his time with her and is constantly telling her how much he loves her."
But as the source explained, Travis isn't the only one to have strong feelings. "She's falling for him," added the insider, "and not holding back."
