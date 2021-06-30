We Tried Hyram Yarbro's Skincare Line & It's Worth the Hype

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. The products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It wasn't until last summer that my attitude towards skincare changed. Before coming across "SkinTok," the skincare-obsessed side of the video sharing app TikTok, my skin felt like a battleground and I was losing hope that I would never be able to look in the mirror without being met by the sight of irritated, blemish-prone skin. However, after discovering @Skincarebyhyram on TikTok, all hope was restored.

Between reacting to celebrity skincare routines and giving candid reviews on cult-favorite skincare brands as well as sharing his own inspiring skincare journey, Hyram Yarbro has amassed nearly 7 million followers on TikTok and over 4.5 million on YouTube. The Hawaiian native is basically the internet's go-to authority on skincare. If you had trouble tracking down CeraVe products over the past year, Hyram's viral videos are likely the reason.

When it was announced earlier this year that Hyram would be releasing his own skincare line in partnership with The Inkey List, a brand we fell in love with per Hyram's recommendation, you could only imagine my excitement. Luckily, E! was able to catch up with the skincare guru to get the scoop on all things Selfless by Hyram, plus how his affordable skincare line is helping enact social change. And most importantly, we put his products to the test to see if they live up to the hype. Spoiler alert: My skin is glowing already!