Yes, Sex/Life's Adam Demos Really Stripped Down for That Shower Scene

If you're like us, Netflix's new drama Sex/Life is making you sweat this summer.
The NSFW series, which premiered Friday, June 25 on the streaming service, has viewers tweeting up a storm and it's all thanks to the Sex/Life stars Sarah Shahi, Adam Demos and Mike Vogel. The title certainly gives it away that the buzz-worthy drama has plenty of sexy scenes, but one moment seems to be the break out.
We're, of course, talking about Adam going full frontal for a jaw-dropping shower scene. While female nudity is common in cable and streaming shows, it's still rare to see male actors go buck naked for a part. So, you can understand why everyone is fascinated with this spicy scene.
Namely, many have been curious to learn whether Adam really stripped down fully for Sex/Life or if he used a body double. Thankfully, in a recent interview with Collider, showrunner and creator Stacy Rukeyser weighed in on the appendage that's broken the internet.
"No," she commented. "That's not a body double. I mean, people usually ask is it real or is it a prosthetic?"
Still, the TV writer and producer remained coy on whether Adam utilized a prosthetic for the scene, adding, "And I can tell you what Adam Demos says about it, which is, a gentleman never tells. So, we are leaving that up to the viewer's imagination."
Adam also discussed the show's nudity with Entertainment Weekly, noting that he was "OK with it because you read the script and know what you're getting yourself into from the start, so I don't think you would sign on to a show after reading the scripts and then say no last minute. That doesn't mean you can't have discussions about comfort level, which they allowed us to have—and with the intimacy coordinator, so it felt a lot safer."
And, per Stacy, the full frontal moment "was not just for titillation's sake." Specifically, the scene was meant to showcase Mike's character's obsession with his wife's ex-boyfriend.
"It was important to show how down the rabbit hole obsessed he has gotten, that he is now stalking his wife's ex-boyfriend," she explained. "It's all internal, there's no dialogue, and Mike Vogel does such an incredible job with it, but what you're seeing is him going, 'I should not be doing this. I should not be following him from his office. Now I'm following him from his office. Oh my God, I should not be following him into the gym. Oh my God, I'm following him into the gym. I am buying clothes. I'm working out. I'm obsessive watching him. He's going into the shower. I should not go into the shower. Oh, my God, I'm going into the shower. Now I'm in the shower. I should not look down. I should not look down. I cannot help it. Oh, my God.'"
Ultimately, as Stacy put it, this moment was not meant to be a sexual moment, rather, "it's about intimidation and measuring up and all of that." Regardless of the scene's intention, it has become the most eye-catching TV moment of 2021...so far.
Sex/Life is available for streaming on Netflix.