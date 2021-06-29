MLB Pitcher Tyler Skaggs' Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Los Angeles Angels

Tyler Skaggs' family has filed a wrong death lawsuit against the Los Angeles Angels nearly two years after the MLB pitcher was found dead in a hotel room.

According to court documents obtained by E! News on June 29, the parents and wife of Tyler filed lawsuits in Texas and California accusing two former high-level employees and the baseball team of gross negligence and wrongful death.

"The tragedy of Tyler's death was made worse by the revelation that it could have been avoided," the Skaggs family claimed in court documents. "The Angels failed Tyler. And because of this failure, Tyler, who was on the brink of achieving certain and substantial success as a pitcher in MLB, had his life cut short."

In a statement to E! News, Angels spokesperson Marie Garvey said the "lawsuits are entirely without merit and the allegations are baseless and irresponsible."

"In 2019, Angels Baseball hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct an independent investigation to comprehensively understand the circumstances that led to Tyler's tragic death," the statement read. "The investigation confirmed that the Organization did not know that Tyler was using opioids, nor was anyone in management aware or informed of any employee providing opioids to any player."