A Bralette That Works for Every Cup Size? We Did a Test Drive

Every woman has a different connotation with the word "bralette." Many revel in the idea of freely wearing a bra without underwire. Some women with smaller chests prefer the boost of a conventional bra. Women on the curvier end may laugh at the idea of a bralette providing substantial support.

It's human nature to make those generalizations, but, just like every body is different, so is every brand, and every bralette, for that matter. Recently, we had three women with different body types try out a version of Cosabella's Never Say Never Sweetie Bralette. The brand makes this style in Standard, Petite, Curvy, Ultra Curvy, and Extended size ranges, with each catering to specific needs to suit each body type. Keep on scrolling to see how our experiment went and why this is possibly the "be all end all" of bralettes.