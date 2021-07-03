KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Meet All 53 Members of the Tokyo Olympics' U.S. Swimming Team

With just weeks remaining until the 2020 Olympics, it's time to study up on the swimmers vying for gold medal glory. Get to know all 53 athletes (and 11 teenagers!) competing in Tokyo.

Next stop: Tokyo!

In just a few weeks, the 2020 Olympics will introduce the next generation of great American swimmers. While the 53 athletes selected to compete on Team USA is comprised of a hefty handful of Olympic vets, the majority are newcomers—and 11 are still only teenagers!

Following Michael Phelps' retirement, all eyes were on Ryan Lochte and Nathan Adrian to continue the United States' Rio 2016 winning streak. But when they failed to make the cut at last month's Olympic trials, swimmers like Caeleb DresselSimone ManuelRyan MurphyAllison Schmitt and Katie Ledecky emerged to carry the torch. 

And speaking of five-time gold medalist Ledecky, she's found herself a protégé of sorts in Katie Grimes. At only 15 years old, Grimes is the youngest member of the 2020 U.S. Olympic swim team, the same age Ledecky was when she won her first medal at the London 2012 Games.

Get to know every single swimmer with their sights set on the medal podium in our jam-packed gallery below!

Al Bello/Getty Images
Caeleb Dressel

Age: 24

Hometown: Green Cove Springs, Florida

Events: 50 meter freestyle; 100 meter freestyle; 100 meter butterfly

Prior Olympic Victories: Rio 2016; two gold medals

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Simone Manuel

Age: 24

Hometown: Sugar Land, Texas

Events: 50 meter freestyle

Prior Olympic Victories: Rio 2016; two gold, two silver medals

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Tom Shields

Age: 29

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Events: 100 meter butterfly

Prior Olympic Victories: Rio 2016; one gold medal

Al Bello/Getty Images
Katie Ledecky

Age: 24

Hometown: Bethesda, Maryland

Events: 200 meter freestyle; 400 meter freestyle; 800 meter freestyle; 1,500 meter freestyle

Prior Olympic Victories: London 2012; one gold medal; Rio 2016; 4 gold, one silver medal

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Bobby Finke

Age: 21

Hometown: Clearwater, Florida

Events: 800 meter freestyle; 1,500 meter freestyle

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Katie Grimes

Age: 15

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada 

Events: 800 meter freestyle

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Ryan Murphy

Age: 25

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Events: 100 meter backstroke; 200 meter backstroke

Prior Olympic Victories: Rio 2016; three gold medals

Al Bello/Getty Images)
Emma Weyant

Age: 19

Hometown: Sarasota, Florida

Events: 400 meter individual medley 

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Harry How/Getty Images
Townley Haas

Age: 24

Hometown: Richmond, Virginia

Events: 200 meter freestyle

Prior Olympic Victories: Rio 2016; one gold medal

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Allison Schmitt

Age: 31

Hometown: Canton, Michigan

Events: 200 meter freestyle; 4x100 freestyle relay

Prior Olympic Victories: Beijing 2008; one bronze medal, London 2012; three gold, one silver, one bronze medal, Rio 2016; one gold, one silver medal

Harry How/Getty Images
Andrew Seliskar

Age: 24

Hometown: McLean, Virginia

Events: 4x200 freestyle relay

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Ashley Twichell

Age: 32

Hometown: Fayetteville, New York 

Events: 10 kilometer open water swim

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Drew Kibler

Age: 21

Hometown: Carmel, Indiana

Events: 4x200 freestyle relay

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Lydia Jacoby

Age: 17

Hometown: Seward, Alaska

Events: 100 meter breastroke

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Jake Mitchell

Age: 19

Hometown: Carmel, Indiana

Events: 400 meter freestyle

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Al Bello/Getty Images
Bella Sims

Age: 16

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Events: 4x200 meter freestyle relay

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Kieran Smith

Age: 21

Hometown: Ridgefield, Connecticut

Events: 200 meter freestyle; 400 meter freestyle 

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Paige Madden

Age: 22

Hometown: Mobile, Alabama

Events: 400 meter freestyle; 4x200 freestyle relay

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Al Bello/Getty Images
Bowe Becker

Age: 23

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Events: 4x100 meter freestyle relay

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
Brooke Forde

Age: 22

Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky

Events: 4x200 meter freestyle relay

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Patrick Callan

Age: 21

Hometown: Owasso, Oklahoma

Events: 4x200 meter freestyle relay

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Erica Sullivan

Age: 20

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Events: 1,500 meter freestyle

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Al Bello/Getty Images
Michael Andrew

Age: 22

Hometown: Encinitas, California

Events: 50 meter freestyle; 100 meter breastroke; 200 meter individual medley

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Catie Deloof

Age: 24

Hometown: Grosse Point, Michigan

Events: 4x100 meter freestyle relay

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Jordan Wilimovsky

Age: 27

Hometown: Malibu, California

Events: 10 kilometer open water event

Prior Olympic Victories: Rio 2016; no medals

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Regan Smith

Age: 19

Hometown: Lakeville, Minnesota 

Events: 100 meter backstroke; 200 meter butterfly

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Jay Litherland

Age: 25

Hometown: Alpharetta, Georgia

Events: 400 meter individual medley

Prior Olympic Victories: Rio 2016; no medals

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Natalie Hinds

Age: 27

Hometown: Midland, Texas

Events: 4x100 meter freestyle relay

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Al Bello/Getty Images
Andrew Wilson

Age: 27

Hometown: Bethesda, Maryland

Events: 100 meter breastroke; 200 meter breastroke

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Hunter Armstrong

Age: 20

Hometown: Dover, Ohio

Events: 100 meter backstroke

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

