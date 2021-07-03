Meet All 53 Members of the Tokyo Olympics' U.S. Swimming Team

Watch : How Ryan Lochte Finds Positivity In 2020 Olympics Cancellation

Next stop: Tokyo!

In just a few weeks, the 2020 Olympics will introduce the next generation of great American swimmers. While the 53 athletes selected to compete on Team USA is comprised of a hefty handful of Olympic vets, the majority are newcomers—and 11 are still only teenagers!

Following Michael Phelps' retirement, all eyes were on Ryan Lochte and Nathan Adrian to continue the United States' Rio 2016 winning streak. But when they failed to make the cut at last month's Olympic trials, swimmers like Caeleb Dressel, Simone Manuel, Ryan Murphy, Allison Schmitt and Katie Ledecky emerged to carry the torch.

And speaking of five-time gold medalist Ledecky, she's found herself a protégé of sorts in Katie Grimes. At only 15 years old, Grimes is the youngest member of the 2020 U.S. Olympic swim team, the same age Ledecky was when she won her first medal at the London 2012 Games.