13 Books to Check Out This July

So many beach reads. So little time.

There's just nothing like sitting with the toes in the sand and the edges of a book in your hands in the summer and July has a bounty of options for you to choose from. Whether you're into irresistible rom-coms or thrillers with more twists than a pretzel, or are still harboring a crush on Tyler Cameron from The Bachelorette, we've got you covered when it comes to your reading list this month.

So go ahead, slather on the sunscreen, grab an iced coffee and start reading after shopping physical copies of our picks or—because, you know, technology—pulling them up on Kindle Unlimited or through a free trial of Audible.