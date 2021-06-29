Shakira Blames Gerard Piqué's Mom for Advising Her on "Worst Mistake of My Life"

Watch : Shakira & J.Lo's Music Sales Surge After Super Bowl

When it comes to playing with different looks, Shakira is often up to try everything. But there are some styles she'd rather forget.

Like the short, blonde 'do she sported while being honored by the French Ministry of Culture in 2012. The "Hips Don't Lie" star was reminded of the "terrible" trim while looking back her fashion evolution for British Vogue, blaming the mother of her partner Gerard Piqué for the "really bad haircut."

"She said: 'Hey, why don't you cut your hair? It's really damaged.' And me: 'Ah, uh-huh,'" Shakira recalled after seeing the photo, proceeding to mimic the chopping motion. "Worst mistake of my life. Mother-in-law, I'm not taking cosmetic advice from you again."

Although, she did love the Azzedine Alaïa dress she wore in the picture. "May he rest in peace," she said about the late designer. "And I remember it with great affection because he was a great friend. And he always sorted me out every time I had an event because clothes are a tricky topic for me. He sorted me out. And, well, they still do, the people at Alaïa. I think highly of them….His style has always gelled with the female figure, with a woman who's not very tall, so they always suited me. It's a shame about my haircut, mother-in-law."