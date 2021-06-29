Milo Ventimiglia Won't Be the Only Gilmore Girls Alum on Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4

Watch : Jane Lynch Talks "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" & 2020 Emmys at Home

Kelly Bishop is bringing some Emily Gilmore energy to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

On Tuesday, June 29, it was revealed that the Gilmore Girls star has joined season four of the Amazon Prime Video hit. The critically-acclaimed show confirmed the casting news by sharing a sneak peek at Kelly's character, who looks just fierce by the way. In a video shared on the Mrs. Maisel Instagram account, the 77-year-old actress is seen walking to set dressed in a fabulously stripped coat, teal gloves and maroon hat.

And it seems as though Kelly's Mrs. Maisel character shares some traits with the Gilmore matriarch as she kept a steely stare for the entire video. "If looks could kill," the caption read. "Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Kelly Bishop to Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!"

This casting news comes less than a month after it was revealed that Milo Ventimiglia, who also starred on Gilmore Girls, had joined the cast.