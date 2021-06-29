Inside Kim Kardashian's Private Tour of the Vatican With Kate Moss

London Kalling...in Rome!

Kim Kardashian met up with fellow icon Kate Moss during her picturesque Roman holiday to tour the Vatican on Tuesday, June 29. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star first touched down in Italy on Sunday, June 27 with BFF Tracy Romulus, makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hairdresser Chris Appleton. Now, it seems Kim's vacay has gotten even more A-list alongside Kate.

According to an eyewitness, Kim spent the day with Kate and her daughter, Lila Grace, exploring the Vatican, Sistine Chapel and St. Peter Basilica's during a private, two-and-a-half-hour tour earlier today.

"They all seemed like good friends who had plenty to talk about," the E! News source explained. "When they arrived at the Vatican, they were greeted outside by staff who gave them hugs. Kim was met by Tracy and they all went inside together. They spent lots of time learning the history and admiring all of the beautiful details. They stopped to take photos of Michelangelo's artwork and statue. They entered St. Peter's Basilica where they watched mass. They enjoyed all of the incredible beauty of the Vatican and paused many times to take it all in."