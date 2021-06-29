BET AwardsBritney SpearsCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Can You Recognize Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in "Disguise" in Adorable Baby Pic?

By Samantha Bergeson Jun 29, 2021 3:31 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesKim KardashianKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsInstagramNostalgiaNBCU
SERIES FINALE SUNDAY 9PM
Watch: Will Kim Kardashian Limit Sexy Pics in New Lawyer Career?

A true Transformation Tuesday. 

On Tuesday, June 29, Kim Kardashian posted an adorable throwback photo of herself and sister Kourtney Kardashian "in disguise." The two then-toddlers are wearing Groucho Marx costume masks and funny faces in a hilarious pose as Kourtney puts her arm around Kim, wearing her signature bubblegum pink even as a little kid!

"Baby Kim & Baby Kourtney in disguise," Kim captioned with her big sister. Between their "disguises," matching hairstyles and nearly identical features, it's almost hard to tell the tiny sisters apart!

The close siblings also made headlines in April 2021 as Kim had a relatable, LOL-worthy moment when she mistakenly wished Kourtney a happy 41st birthday on her 42nd

"Happy Birthday to my Armenian Queen @kourtneykardash!" Kim said in an Instagram tribute. "The person on this planet I've known the longest! The person that will try any beauty treatment with me. LOL There's NO ONE like you! You always know what you want in this life and will never conform to what others ideals are and I admire that so much!"

photos
Kim Kardashian's 2021 Trip to Rome

Kim even called Kourtney "best therapist a girl could ask for" in the sweet post. "I love you too the end of time and beyond!" Kim captioned.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Split Is "Heartbreaking"

2

Cara Delevingne Reflects On "Sex Bench" Photos With Ex Ashley Benson

3

Christina Aguilera Slams "Demeaning" Treatment of Britney Spears

See the cute throwback photo of the two powerhouse sisters above and scroll through the gallery below to see even more childhood pics of Kim K. through the years.

KimKardashian.com
1981

Kim's first birthday! 

KimKardashian.com
1986

Before she was a businesswoman, she was a soccer player!

Instagram
1986

Kim and her Cabbage Patch doll!

KimKardashian.com
1987

Tiny dancer! 

KimKardashian.com
1989

Kim and a pal enjoy Johnny Rockets!

Instagram
1993

So angsty! "The 90's. Just me and my pager sitting in our parents car acting like we could drive. I was 13. We might have snuck out and taken it for a spin," Kim wrote.

Instagram
1993

Kim poses for her 8th grade class photo at the beginning of the school year.

KimKardashian.com
1994

Kim and Robert Kardashian at her 8th grade graduation!

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
1995

Everyone looks so young! 

Instagram
1996

"Happy Birthday Kimberly Noel Kardashian West! I love you forever," Kourtney captioned this throwback post shared to Instagram in honor of her sister's 39th b-day. 

KimKardashian.com
1998

Kim and Kourtney chilling back in the day...

KimKardashian.com
2000

Khoe's sweet sixteen! How cute does everyone look?

J. Vespa/WireImage
2005

All white everything!

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage
2006

Kim in the early days of reality TV! 

Jamie Fawcett/Getty Images
2006

Kim and then-bff Paris Hilton!

2007

Kim loved wearing white back in the day! 

Jordan Strauss/WireImage.com
2007

Kim looking red hot back in the day! 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2008

Kim rocking the blue carpet at the Teen Choice Awards!

Mark Davis/Getty Images
2008

Kim rocks a bold print from DVF!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2009

She has always loved the shimmer!

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2010

Can you say "glam?!"

Chance Yeh/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa Press
2011

Kim looks like an Oscar! 

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2011

JLo is that you?! 

John Shearer/WireImage
2012

Even though she's changed over the years, she always looked stylish.

INFphoto.com
2012

How amazing is Kim's style here?! Showing off her assets!

ADTJ/AKM-GSI
2013

Baby North before we met her...

Brian Prahl/Splash News
2013

Is that a joke?

AKM-GSI
2014

Workin' on her fitness!

2014

Best. Day. Ever. 

MODE/AKM-GSI
2014

Beauty. 

photos
View More Photos From Growing Up Kardashian: Kim Kardashian

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Split Is "Heartbreaking"

2

Cara Delevingne Reflects On "Sex Bench" Photos With Ex Ashley Benson

3

Christina Aguilera Slams "Demeaning" Treatment of Britney Spears

4

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence on Britney’s Conservatorship Hearing

5

Kim Kardashian Takes Rome: Inside Her Italian Getaway