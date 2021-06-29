Colton Underwood Slams Bachelor Nation While Addressing PPP Loan Controversy: "I Don’t F--k With Them"

Colton Underwood isn't beating around the rose bush on this one: He personally didn't receive a Paycheck Protection Program loan.
According to records from ProPublica and FederalPay.org, several Bachelor alums received PPP loans given to small business owners to fund payroll costs and benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic. And while his Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation—a nonprofit that supports people living with cystic fibrosis—did pick up an $11,355 loan, he says that check wasn't going into his pocket.
"Let me save you the clickbait headline," he wrote on Instagram Stories June 28. "My nonprofit filed for a PPP because we cancelled our charity events for this year. We help people living with CF. I don't make a dime from my nonprofit…please stop lumping me in with the bachelor. I don't f--k with them anymore, they don't f--k with me. Point blank. Thanks."
Colton isn't the only star from the franchise who is addressing the PPP loans.
According to ProPublica and FederalPay.org records, Tayshia Adams, who is currently hosting Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, received a $20,833 PPP loan for eponymous LLC payroll.
"As a business owner, television and podcast host, and brand ambassador, Tayshia obtained a PPP Loan that enabled her to hire an employee (someone who was previously unemployed), to whom she offers market-based pay and benefits," her rep told E! News. "Since exhausting the PPP Loan funds, but in light of the growing economy, Tayshia has committed to retaining her employee for the foreseeable future."
The records also show Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's LLC "Instagram Husband" obtained a $20,830 PPP loan for payroll, Evan Bass received $20,832 for his physician practice's payroll and that Dale Moss applied for a $20,833 PPP loan but that the fund was not disbursed.
E! News reached out to Arie, Lauren, Evan and Dale but did not receive any comment.