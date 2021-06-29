Rob Kardashian Shares Heartwarming Photo of Daughter Dream Dressed as Wonder Woman

Watch : Rob Kardashian's Return to the Spotlight

If you used the Lasso of Truth on us, we'd obviously say Rob Kardashian's latest pics of daughter Dream are completely adorable.

On Monday, June 28, the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's Instagram account shared two pics of the 4-year-old girl, whose parents are Rob and his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna.

One image showed Dream wearing the headband, belt and boots in the style of famed DC Comics superhero Wonder Woman, accompanying the girl's gray T-shirt and denim overalls.

"Wonder Woman," the caption simply read, in addition to including numerous arm-flexing and heart-eyes emojis.

Among those offering support in the comments was Rob's sister Khloe Kardashian, who wrote, "Queen dream!!!!!" Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian confirmed her approval by posting a heart emoji.

Just prior to posting that pic, Rob also shared a shot of Dream in a blue camouflage outfit as she posed in front of a gray Rolls Royce.

Kourtney responded to this one with a weary-face emoji, plus two face-with-hearts emojis. Also commenting was NFL star Dez Bryant, who added a prayer-hands emoji.