Cardi B Reflects on "Blissful" Pregnancy as She and Offset Pose for Racy Maternity Photo

Watch : Cardi B Shows Off Her Baby Bump at 2021 BET Awards

In true Cardi B fashion, her pregnancy announcement was anything but basic.

The 28-year-old star set the stage ablaze at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday, June 29 with her electrifying performance of "Type S--t" with the rap trio Migos—which includes her husband, Offset.

Naturally, Cardi stole the show as she debuted her growing baby bump, wearing a glitzy diamond-embellished Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit that accentuated her stomach. But before taking center stage, took to Instagram with a fabulous photo to confirm she and the 29-year-old rapper were expecting their second child together.

Following her jaw-dropping announcement, the "Press" rapper not only shared more details about her pregnancy on Instagram but she posted risqué maternity images of her and Offset.

"We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing," she wrote on Monday, June 28. "Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes."