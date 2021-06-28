Why Bowen Yang Is Devoting Extra Attention to His Inner Circle This Pride

Watch : Miley Cyrus Will "Stand By You" at Peacock Pride Concert Special

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products mentioned are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

This Pride Month, Bowen Yang is being extra in the best possible way.

Typically a term reserved for those doing the absolute most, the Saturday Night Live star has a different perspective on his newfound M.O. inspired by Bonobos' summer campaign, aptly titled the "Summer of Extra." Bowen and his La Culturistas podcast co-host, Matt Rogers, teamed up with menswear brand for a collection you can shop below.

So what exactly does Bowen's "Summer of Extra" entail? Well, the actor says he's doing more of those things we "we were deprived of for a long time," like spending time with friends and going out in public spaces.

Of course, Bowen said he's indulged in "moments of rest" but after more than a year of quarantine, the comedian says he's "excited to start wearing a suit again."