My Feet Are Killing Me's New Trailer Is Their Most Shocking Yet

No one wants to walk a mile in these patients' shoes!
In an exclusive supertease for My Feet Are Killing Me, the hit TLC medical transformations show returns on Wednesday, Aug. 4 with new episodes of gaping gashes and gnarly foot ailments. Drs. Ebonie Vincent, Brad Schaeffer and Sarah Haller appear to be just as shocked as viewers after treating permanent skin "stilettos," mutated horns and bark-like growths on patients' feet.
Like something out of a science fiction horror film, this first look at My Feet Are Killing Me captures the too-cringe moments that make you wonder just how these podiatry problems exist.
"There's not a lot that shocks me," Dr. Brad says in the graphic trailer. "I've never seen anything like this."
One patient complains of "alligator skin" while another details how painful his talon-like toes are. "I look at them, I understand their pain," Dr. Sarah replies. "I see it and I know how to fix it."
Meanwhile, Dr. Ebonie comforts a man whose tendons feel like they are ripping apart. "This is the craziest looking bone tumor I've ever seen," she tells the camera. "I understand why people become emotional when talking about their feet."
The physicians discuss options for those suffering from permanent "stilettos" due to the extremely rare Olmstead Syndrome that only eight people in the world have ever been diagnosed with. So how will they treat these cases?
Well, one man opts to sleep with his feet soaked in his own urine to "heal" his skin as a remedy! These feet are so tough, even the doctors' drill broke when operating.
Watch the intense trailer above!
The new season of My Feet Are Killing Me starts Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. on TLC.
Fans can also see the docs dish on behind-the-scenes details in digital series My Feet Are Killing Me: Foot Notes on TLCgo and Discovery+.