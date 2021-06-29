Jason Sudeikis and Ted Lasso Co-Star Keeley Hazell Get Cozy During New York City Outing

Watch : Olivia Wilde Shares Rare Pics of Her & Jason Sudeikis' Kids

A match made in heaven!

Jason Sudeikis plays a loveable soccer coach on the hit comedy series, Ted Lasso, and it looks like he just found himself a keeper in co-star Keeley Hazell. The two, who first sparked romance rumors in February, were spotted enjoying a fun-filled outing in New York City.

On Sunday, June 27, the couple stepped out for the first time together and could be seen smiling and laughing during their afternoon stroll in the Big Apple. At one point, the English actress and former Saturday Night Live star were photographed wrapping their arms around each other, as well as walking hand-in-hand.

For their outing, the duo kept things casual and low-key.

The 45-year-old actor wore a baby blue sweater and brown shorts that he styled with bright blue sneakers and a newspaper boy hat. The 34-year-old model looked just as effortlessly chic in a ruffled white button-down shirt, matching shorts and block heels.