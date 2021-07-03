Here's What It's Really Like to Plan a Wedding During a Pandemic

Love is not canceled. Or at least that's what all the wedding blogs I read say.

As the coronavirus pandemic changed the way we shop, travel and savor disinfectant wipes, millions of brides-to-be were stopped in their tracks as they tried to make their way down the aisle. Weddings were postponed, turned into elopements and "micro-weddings" (an option gaining more popularity during COVID) or canceled altogether.

So despite being incredibly happy when I got engaged to my fiancé Foster Rubin in August 2020, I couldn't help but think about when it would be safe enough to actually have our wedding. I wasn't into the idea of a micromony. I did not want to compromise on the bigger wedding I had always envisioned since I was a little girl. For me, it was go big (our initial guest tally hovered just above 175) or stay at home.

A full-on roller coaster of emotions came immediately after I said "yes". At that point, any kind of gathering was considered dangerous. How was I supposed to wrap my head around a big event, with half the people flying in from the other side of the country? My fiancé and I knew we'd have to wait out the pandemic to hold our dream event. But would it ever be safe enough to happen?