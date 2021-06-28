Hilarie Burton’s Husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan Almost Played This One Tree Hill Character

Watch : Jeffrey Dean Morgan Gives Update on Baby No. 2

Hilarie Burton could have been co-stars with her now-husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan on One Tree Hill years before they married, she recently revealed.

The actress, who played Petyon Sawyer on the hit teen drama for six seasons, shared that she just found out about this missed opportunity.

"You know when I met Jeff, he was like, ‘Oh I auditioned for that show,'" she spilled on the Drama Queens podcast on the June 28 episode. "‘And I was like, wait, what?' And my husband, Jeffrey, auditioned for [Craig] Sheffer's part."

Sheffer played mechanic Keith Scott for the first few seasons of One Tree Hill.

"He was like, ‘Yeah, you know I liked the whole gritty garage guy'... you know that edgy thing," Burton explained her husband said.

"Had El Jefe shown up in those tight jeans that Jeff was wearing, yeah I would have definitely had kids earlier," she joked. "That's a totally different behind-the-scenes scandal."