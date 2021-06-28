BET AwardsBritney SpearsCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

TikTok Star Emmy Hartman Designed a Room With Dormify & We're Obsessed

The Shorty Award-nominated content creator is giving us the design inspiration we needed.

By Emily Spain Jun 28, 2021 7:28 PMTags
E-Comm: Emmy Hartman x DormifyDormify

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It can often be easier said than done to create a space that reflects your personality that's also functional and caters to your budget. Luckily, Dormify solves that problem by offering affordable bedding, décor, furniture and more for spaces of all different sizes. Recently, the brand tapped one of TikTok's most relatable content creators Emmy Hartman, known for her eclectic style, to curate a room filled with products from Dormify's newest collection.

Between her juxtaposition of Harry Styles posters with neon lights on the walls and her perfectly layered bedscape, we want to copy and paste her room into our house. Luckily, we all can recreate it because everything in her room is available to shop on Dormify!

For our favorite items from Emmy's room with Dormify, scroll below!

Round Tufted Velvet Throw Pillow

Add a pop of color to your bed with this velvet throw pillow! It comes in eight unique hues to match any bedroom's aesthetic.

$36
Dormify

Eyelash Fringe Comforter and Sham set

An easy way to give your room an uber sophisticated look is to add some texture. This eyelash fringe comforter will do just that while providing comfortable and cozy vibes when it's time for bed.

$149
Dormify

Harry Styles Print By artby.cms

If you buy several of these Harry Styles prints, we won't judge! 

$18
Dormify

Tall Charging 3-Drawer Cart on Wheels

Moving into a dorm or small space soon? This 3-drawer cart is a must. It will keep everything you need within arm's reach.

$139
Dormify

Grey Full/Queen Velvet Channeled Headboard Cushion

We love this plush headboard cushion because it's chic and easy-to-move and store, which will come in handy for dorm living.

$149
Dormify

Disco Ball String Light Set

These disco ball lights are everything! Whether you hang them in your room or balcony, you're bound to get tons of compliments.

$12
Dormify

Faux Mongolian Euro Pillow

These faux fur pillows are perfect for dressing up your bed, couch or accent chairs. They're also available in six verstaile shades.

$49
Dormify

Chenille Knit Tassel Throw Blanket

Whether you're always cold at night or need a fun throw to stay cozy while binge-watching your favorite shows and movies, this tassel blanket is for you.

$44
Dormify

Light Blue Daisies by The Optimist Throw Pillow

Don't be afraid to mix prints when you're designing your bedscape or sofa. We love this daisy throw pillow for that purpose!

$45
Dormify

Love LED Wall Sign

Last but not least, everyone needs a fun LED sign to illuminate their room! 

$64
Dormify

