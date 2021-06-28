Inside Scott Disick's Dinner Date With Amelia Hamlin and Son Mason Disick

Watch : Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin: A Dating Timeline

They don't call it Sunday Funday for nothing!

That appeared to be the case for Scott Disick, his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin and his son Mason Disick on Sunday, June 27 as the couple was spotted at Nobu in Malibu with the 11-year-old youngster. In snaps of the pair, the 38-year-old reality star and his 20-year-old other half were dressed fashionably casual for their summer outing, the model sporting a striped halter top and white pants for the occasion while the dad of three opted for a printed button-down and camo shorts.

"It seemed like a very chill fun day," a source told E! News. "Mason seemed super comfortable with Amelia. They were all sitting at a table outside and were there for about an hour. No one really bothered them at all or stared."

"They all seemed super relaxed and happy," the source noted, "and kept to themselves."

Earlier this month, Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna's younger daughter glamorously rang in her 20th birthday with some lavish gifts from her famous boyfriend: a diamond cross necklace and a signed Helmut Newton print worth $57,500.