Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's Mom and Dad Have This to Say to Haters About Their Parenting

Heidi and Marc D'Amelio are unapologetic about the way they parent their children, TikTok stars Dixie and Charli D'Amelio.

The teen girls—Charli, 17, and Dixie, 19—became household names for Generation Z and millennials on the social media app in 2019. While the family has become involved in lucrative business deals with Dunkin', Hollister and Hulu, at the end of the day, Heidi and Marc are simply parents to their growing kids.

"We get backlash all the time," Heidi told Reveal. "Our approach isn't preachy. It's just, ‘This is what we did.' And hopefully people find something to take away."

"Everybody has to do what's right for their family, their kids," Heidi continued.

Heidi and Marc have both tried to guide their daughters as much as they can about the dangers of social media.

"We've always said that whatever you put out there is out there forever," Heidi explained. "When people put things on the internet that they shouldn't, we've discussed the consequences. It's been a conversation since they were young."