Andra Day Addresses Those Brad Pitt Romance Rumors

Once upon a time in Hollywood, the rumor mill linked Andra Day with Brad Pitt.

But as it turns out, the duo—who The Mirror said exchanged numbers—are definitely not dating. "We've never met," she told Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 BET Awards. "So, I was like, 'Oh, alright.' My sister actually hit me up after, she was like, 'You met Brad Pitt?' I said, 'I guess so. I guess we did.'"

"It is hilarious," she added about the gossip. "It was thin air. Somebody was bored that day."

But, like the rest of us, she still calls herself a fan of Pitt. "He's great, though," she added, "super talented, wonderful."

The night wasn't all about her personal life, though. During BET's big night, Day took the stage to perform "Strange Fruit" and "Tigress & Tweed"—and she nabbed the trophy for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.