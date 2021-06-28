Lil Nas X Fires Back After Being Criticized for Kissing Male Dancer at BET Awards

Watch : Why Lil Nas X Is the King of Clapbacks

Lil Nas X is defending his BET Awards performance.



On Sunday, June 27, the 22-year-old singer set the stage ablaze at the ceremony, where he sang his hit song, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." While his performance received instant buzz due to the homage paid to Michael Jackson's iconic song, "Remember The Time," it also received praise and notable attention due to the steamy kiss he shared with one of his male dancers.



The kiss drew audible cheers and a massive amount of applause from the audience and even earned the rapper a standing ovation—but, when one social media user criticized the "Old Town Road" musician for his production, Lil Nas X immediately fired back.



In response to a critic who tweeted at him, "DON'T USE AFRICAN CULTURE FOR S--TS LIKE THIS!!!! RESPECT OUR ANCESTORS," the rapper wrote, "Y'all really like to pretend homosexuality didn't exist in African culture."