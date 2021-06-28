Britney SpearsJennifer AnistonDrake BellCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Lil Nas X Fires Back After Being Criticized for Kissing Male Dancer at BET Awards

Shortly after performing at the BET Awards, Lil Nas X responded to a Twitter user who criticized his onstage kiss. See the social media exchange.

By Kisha Forde Jun 28, 2021 12:34 PMTags
MusicTwitterCelebritiesBET Awards
Watch: Why Lil Nas X Is the King of Clapbacks

Lil Nas X is defending his BET Awards performance.
 
On Sunday, June 27, the 22-year-old singer set the stage ablaze at the ceremony, where he sang his hit song, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." While his performance received instant buzz due to the homage paid to Michael Jackson's iconic song, "Remember The Time," it also received praise and notable attention due to the steamy kiss he shared with one of his male dancers.
 
The kiss drew audible cheers and a massive amount of applause from the audience and even earned the rapper a standing ovation—but, when one social media user criticized the "Old Town Road" musician for his production, Lil Nas X immediately fired back.
 
In response to a critic who tweeted at him, "DON'T USE AFRICAN CULTURE FOR S--TS LIKE THIS!!!! RESPECT OUR ANCESTORS," the rapper wrote, "Y'all really like to pretend homosexuality didn't exist in African culture."

photos
Lil Nas X's Best Looks

For his on-stage attire, the rapper dressed up as a pharaoh and donned gold matching knee-high boots.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Inside Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Hawaiian Getaway

2

Britney Spears' Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Defends Her Family

3

Zendaya Stuns at 2021 BET Awards in Same Dress Beyoncé Wore in 2003

While the performance drew some criticism, the "Rodeo" rapper also received an overwhelming amount of adoration from his fans on social media and even got a sweet shout-out from Diddy on Twitter. "Lil Nas X did that!!!" the 51-year-old rapper wrote. "Be fearless!!!"

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

A fan of the "Montero" musician echoed that same sentiment by tweeting, "LIL NAS X. LEGEND, ICON, HE IS THE MOMENT." Another sang his praises by writing, "Ok, I love this man for this and ending Pride month out with a bang."
 
And although Lil Nas X is not backing down from his haters, it's safe to say his fans will talking about his latest show-stopping performance until the sun goes down.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Inside Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Hawaiian Getaway

2

Britney Spears' Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Defends Her Family

3

Zendaya Stuns at 2021 BET Awards in Same Dress Beyoncé Wore in 2003

4

See All the BET Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

5

Saweetie Will Take Your Breath Away With Her 2021 BET Awards Look