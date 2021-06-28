Ed Sheeran Reveals Major Detail About Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded Red Album

Everything has changed—because Ed Sheeran spilled a major secret about Taylor Swift's re-recorded Red album.
As Swifties know all too well by now, the superstar singer is set to drop the updated version of her beloved record in November. But as fans eagerly await the album's release, Sheeran—who collaborated Swift on the 2012 Red track "Everything Has Changed"—just gave everyone another reason to celebrate.
During a June 27 interview on U.K. radio show The Official Big Top 40, Sheeran was asked when he'll re-record his duet with Swift for Red (Taylor's Version). His response? "I've already done it," he confirmed with a smile. "I've already recorded it."
Sheeran, who also joined Swift on The Red Tour, went on to tease, "Taylor's got a few surprises in store for you, I'll say that." In fact, fans on social media are pointing out that Sheeran and Swift wrote two songs together for Red, one of which didn't make the album. So, it's possible the unreleased track will make this new version of the album, given that it's set to feature 30 songs.
"Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person," Swift wrote in a June 18 Instagram post. "It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators."
Over time, Swift noted, a part of her was healed from the heartbreak. "Sometimes you need to talk it over (over and over and over) for it to ever really be... over," she continued. "Like your friend who calls you in the middle of the night going on and on about their ex, I just couldn't stop writing. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red."
The 31-year-old singer—whose battle over the rights to her album masters inspired her re-recordings—also teased one of the tracks will be "ten minutes long," an apparent reference to the unreleased version of her hit song "All Too Well."
Take a look at the video above to see Sheeran dish on Red and more!
Red (Taylor's Version) is set for release on November 19.