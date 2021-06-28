Zendaya Turns Heads at the 2021 BET Awards Rocking the Same Dress Beyoncé Wore in 2003

Get lost in the glitz and glamour, thanks to Zendaya!
The 2021 BET Awards are officially in full swing. Stars from music, film and television turned heads on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 27. But pop culture fans wouldn't expect anything less, especially since tonight's ceremony is already going down in history. Specifically, it will include the most performances ever since debuting in 2001.
And after a year of being hunkered down at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities pulled out all of the style stops on the red carpet with fun, fierce and fabulous designs. From wildly vibrant looks to super sparkly gowns, the event was full of jaw-dropping fashion. In fact, Lil Nas X stunned in not one but two looks ahead of the show.
But along with the "Montero" singer's eye-catching style, Zendaya proved once again why she's the queen of the red carpet.
The Euphoria actress turned heads wearing the exact same dress that Beyoncé donned at the 2003 ceremony. No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you!
Zendaya paid tribute to Queen Bey, who first rocked the vibrant purple Versace mini-dress—which featured a bright lime green strap and extreme cut-outs—at the show.
At the time, the legendary singer made her debut as a solo artist and performed "Crazy in Love" for the first time alongside her now-husband, Jay-Z.
Although the former Disney Channel star honored Beyoncé during the 2021 BET Awards, she made the look her own. For one, Zendaya dressed in a longer version of the design and styled her hair in a slicked-back ponytail that was parted in the center. She also slipped into strappy purple sandal heels and accessorized with dainty drop earrings.
Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old star's stylist, Law Roach, celebrated her red carpet moment.
"Paying homage to the Queen Beyoncé wearing @versace SS2003.....," he wrote, alongside a short video clip of Zendaya sashaying in the statement-making piece . "get you a stylist with a ARCHIVE!!!!"
The actress isn't the only celeb to dazzle on the red carpet. Tonight is still young! Take a look at stars' fashion here, and click here for all of the latest and greatest updates on the BET Awards.