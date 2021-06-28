Britney SpearsJennifer AnistonDrake BellCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos
BET Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Taraji P. Henson hosted the 2021 BET Awards from Los Angeles on June 27, with DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion as the two leading nominees heading into the ceremony.

Taraji P. Henson is leading the festivities at the 2021 BET Awards.

The annual ceremony takes place on Sunday, June 27, as DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion lead all contenders with seven nominees apiece heading into the event. Queen Latifah is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award during the telecast held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. 

Other top contenders include Cardi B and Drake, who picked up five nominations apiece, while Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe x Halle and Chris Brown all landed four nods. 

Among the performers for the highly anticipated event include Lil Nas X; Megan Thee Stallion; H.E.R.; DJ Khaled; Roddy Ricch; Tyler, the Creator; City Girls; and Andra Day

In the mix for Best Movie are Coming 2 America, Judas and the Black Messiah, Soul and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The late Chadwick Boseman and co-star Viola Davis are both nominated for their Ma Rainey performances. 

Scroll on to see who won, and keep checking this page throughout the night for the updated list of victors.

Album of the Year
After Hours — The Weeknd
Blame It On Baby — DaBaby
Good News — Megan Thee Stallion
Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan
King's Disease — Nas
Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion — "Wap"
DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch — "Rockstar"
DJ Khaled Ft. Drake — "Popstar"
Jack Harlow Ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne — "Whats Poppin (Remix)"
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby — "Cry Baby"
Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby — "For The Night"

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd

Best New Artist
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty

Best Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
WINNER: Silk Sonic

Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Latto
Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Bebe Winans — "In Jesus Name"
Cece Winans — "Never Lost"
H.E.R. — "Hold Us Together"
Kirk Franklin — "Strong God"
Marvin Sapp — "Thank You For It All"
Tamela Mann — "Touch From You"

BET Her Award
Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid — "So Done"
Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper — "Baby Mama"
Bri Steves — "Anti Queen"
Chloe X Halle — "Baby Girl"
Ciara Ft. Ester Dean — "Rooted"
SZA — "Good Days"

Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (Uk)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (Uk)
Youssoupha (France)

Viewer's Choice Award
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion — "Wap"
Chris Brown & Young Thug — "Go Crazy"
DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch — "Rockstar"
DJ Khaled Ft. Drake — "Popstar"
Drake Ft. Lil Durk — "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Lil Baby — "The Bigger Picture"
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé — "Savage (Remix)"
Silk Sonic — "Leave The Door Open"

Video of the Year
Cardi B — "Up"
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion — "Wap"
Chloe X Halle — "Do It"
Chris Brown & Young Thug — "Go Crazy"
Drake Ft. Lil Durk — "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Silk Sonic — "Leave The Door Open"

Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams

Best Movie
Coming 2 America
Judas And The Black Messiah
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
One Night In Miami
Soul
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actress
WINNER: Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya

Best Actor
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Michael Epps
Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award
A'ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the Year Award
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry

