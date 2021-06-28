BET Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : Taraji P. Henson Is Ready for BET Awards & "Thot Girl Summer"

Taraji P. Henson is leading the festivities at the 2021 BET Awards.

The annual ceremony takes place on Sunday, June 27, as DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion lead all contenders with seven nominees apiece heading into the event. Queen Latifah is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award during the telecast held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Other top contenders include Cardi B and Drake, who picked up five nominations apiece, while Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe x Halle and Chris Brown all landed four nods.

Among the performers for the highly anticipated event include Lil Nas X; Megan Thee Stallion; H.E.R.; DJ Khaled; Roddy Ricch; Tyler, the Creator; City Girls; and Andra Day.

In the mix for Best Movie are Coming 2 America, Judas and the Black Messiah, Soul and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The late Chadwick Boseman and co-star Viola Davis are both nominated for their Ma Rainey performances.