BET Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look at the Stars Arrive

Watch : Taraji P. Henson - 2019 Emmys E! Glambot

Summer is here and the party is just getting started.

The 2021 BET Awards are almost here and your favorite artists are coming together to celebrate the "Year of the Black Woman" by honoring their immense impact on the culture.

Broadcasting live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, this year's award show will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson and feature a star-studded group of performances. From Andra Day and H.E.R. to D.J. Khaled and Tyler the Creator, music's biggest names are taking to the stage.

And while special performances are cool, this year's show is also set to honor DMX with a tribute curated by producer and longtime friend Swizz Beatz.

Some artists will also walk away with very special trophies. Dominating this year's nominations are Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby with a total of seven nominations each including Best Female Hip Hop Artist for Megan and Best Male Hip Hop Artist for DaBaby. Queen Latifah is also set to receive this year's Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

But before the awards are handed out and singers light up the stage, we have to talk about the red carpet and what your favorite stars are wearing.