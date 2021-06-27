Khloe Kardashian Receives the Cutest Birthday Video From True Thompson

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson Twin in Adorable Dior Outfits

Happy birthday, Khloe Kardashian!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 37 on Sunday, June 27. Khloe received the cutest birthday video from her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson. The clip was posted on the reality star's Instagram Story.

"Happy birthday, Mommy!" True exclaims, standing in her acrylic crib and holding out a card. As seen in another photo, Khloe's daughter decorated the inside with blue magic markers and a variety of stickers, including one of a unicorn.

Khloe also shared pics of her birthday decorations, including a giant pink balloon display, two massive rose arrangements—one spelling out her name and another shaped like a rainbow, and other floral gifts. The reality star also showed off some jewelry boxes that she received.

Khloe received many sweet birthday greetings from other family members, as well as from True's father Tristan Thompson, days after E! News confirmed their breakup. Her sisters Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kourtney Kardashian, 42, shared several throwback photos and videos of themselves with Khloe on their Instagram Stories.