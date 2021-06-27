Tristan Thompson Pays Tribute to Khloe Kardashian on Her Birthday After Breakup

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: What Went Wrong This Time?

Tristan Thompson dubbed Khloe Kardashian "amazing" as he honored her on her 37th birthday in what marked his first comments about the reality star since their split.

On Monday, June 21, E! News confirmed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently broke up with the Boston Celtics player, father of their 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, amid rumors of him cheating, an accusation he later appeared to deny. Khloe turned 37 on Sunday, June 27, and Tristan paid tribute to her on his Instagram page.

"Happy birthday @khloekardashian," he wrote. "Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I've ever met. Your love and spirit is contagious to all who've met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day. [two red heart emojis]."