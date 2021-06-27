John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Are All Smiles During Outing Together as a Couple

Out and about!
Just a little over a month after John Mulaney and Olivia Munn started to spark romance rumors, they stepped out for the first time together as a couple on Saturday, June 26. The duo enjoyed an afternoon lunch at the fan-favorite restaurant Rick's Drive In & Out in Los Angeles.
According to photos, which were obtained by People, the Saturday Night Live star and X-Men: Apocalypse actress could be seen smiling from ear to ear and having a blast together as they grabbed a bite to eat.
"They were having a great time during lunch, laughing and talking," a source told the magazine. "They were really enjoying each other's company."
Although John and Olivia haven't publicly addressed their relationship status, news of their blossoming romance also comes a month after the 38-year-old comedian's rep confirmed he was splitting from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler.
At the time, a source close to the 40-year-old actress told E! News she and John "have known each other for a while and always been friendly."
The insider didn't dive into detail about the timeframe of when they went from friends to something more.
But as the source put things, "They recently started dating. It's new and not at all rushed."
Moreover, the insider explained that Olivia has been by John's side as he continues to prioritize his health since completing a 60-day stay in rehab for struggles relating to cocaine and alcohol use. The Big Mouth actor checked into the rehab center in December 2020 and moved to an outpatient treatment center two months later.
"The focus for John is his recovery and Olivia fully supports that," the source previously told E! News. "She has been very supportive of his addiction and recovery. She will continue to help him in whatever ways she can and be there for him."
The insider added, "Right now they are just spending time together and enjoying each other's company."
From the looks of their most recent outing, it's clear they are doing just that!