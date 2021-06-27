Britney Spears' Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Defends Her Family After Conservatorship Testimony

Britney Spears' brother-in-law Jamie Watson, husband of Jamie Lynn Spears, is defending the sisters' family while showing support for the singer after she spoke negatively about her 13-year conservatorship at a court hearing.

Britney's comments on Wednesday, June 25, marked her first public statement about the arrangement since it was put in place in 2008 after she received psychiatric treatment. Her comments, made by phone, come amid her court battle to remove her and Jamie-Lynn's father Jamie Spears as joint conservator of her financial and medical affairs.

"I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her," Jamie Lynn's husband told The New York Post on Friday, June 25. "I wouldn't be around people who weren't. Who wouldn't want to be in support of Britney?"

At the hearing, the singer accused her dad of being controlling, called the conservatorship "abusive" and "stupid" and requested that it end without her being evaluated by a therapist.

Britney's father responded to the singer's comments at Wednesday's court hearing through a statement read by his attorney, which said, "Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."