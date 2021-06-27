Serena Williams Says She Won't Compete in Tokyo Olympics

Watch : Serena Williams Will Play U.S. Open Despite Coronavirus

Serena Williams is skipping this summer's Olympic Games.

Speaking at a video press conference before the start of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships on Sunday, June 27, the 39-year-old tennis star and 23-time grand slam champion said she will not take part in the upcoming event in Tokyo.

"I'm actually not on the Olympic list," Serena said, "not that I'm aware of. And if so, then I shouldn't be on it."

Serena did not specify why she will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics. "There's a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision," she said, according to CNN. "I don't really want to...I don't feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry."

Serena won four gold medals between singles and doubles at four past Olympic Games—in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2016.

"In the past it's [Olympics] been a wonderful place for me," she told reporters, "but I really haven't thought about it, so I'm going to keep not thinking about it."