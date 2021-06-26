Britney SpearsJennifer AnistonDrake BellCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Buy a House Together 1 Year After Getting Engaged

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are joint homeowners! Find out more about the gorgeous property the two just bought together as they celebrate the one-year anniversary of their engagement.

By Corinne Heller Jun 26, 2021 11:52 PMTags
EngagementsReal EstateBrooklyn Beckham
Watch: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Cutest Moments

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz just took another major step in their relationship.

No, not that one. David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's eldest son, 22, is not a married man just yet. But he and his fiancée recently bought a house, as they celebrate the one-year anniversary of the day the two got engaged!

E! News has learned that the engaged couple jointly purchased a mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. for more than $10 million. The more than 7,000 square-foot residence is located not far from where his family lived several years ago when David played for the Los Angeles Galaxy. According to real estate records, the property was built just last year and contains five bedrooms, a luxury kitchen, a pool, spa, a wine cellar and other amenities. It also boasts sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills and Los Angeles.

Compass real estate agency's Carl Gambino and Alexander Santaniello were the listing agents. Alexa Kort of Rodeo Realty represented the buyers.

Brooklyn and Nicola, 26, have not commented about the purchase of their new home, which comes almost exactly one year since he proposed to the 26-year-old actress.

"This exact day 1 year ago I asked this gorgeous woman to marry me," he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, June 23. "She makes me a better person everyday and is my best friend. I can't imagine my life without you because you continuously make me laugh and smile x happy 1 year baby."

Nicola replied, "I love you so much baby."

photos
Every Time David and Brooklyn Beckham Were Twinning

See photos of Brooklyn and Nicola's new home:

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Welcome Home!

In June 2021, as they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz bought a house together in Beverly Hills.

Courtesy Carl Gambino and Alex Santaniello of Compass
Living Area

Relax by the bar.

Courtesy Carl Gambino and Alex Santaniello of Compass
Bedroom

Plenty of natural light!

Courtesy Carl Gambino and Alex Santaniello of Compass
Bath Time

Check out one of the luxury bathrooms.

Courtesy Carl Gambino and Alex Santaniello of Compass
Kitchen and Dining Area

Hungry?

Courtesy Carl Gambino and Alex Santaniello of Compass
Open Plan

The open plan structure gives the home an even roomier feel.

Courtesy Carl Gambino and Alex Santaniello of Compass
Living Area

Get plenty of fresh air while relaxing by the TV.

Trending Stories

1

How Derek Jeter Went From Major Player to Married Dad

2
Exclusive

Inside Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Hawaiian Getaway

3

Jennifer Lopez Looks Happier Than Ever With Ben Affleck on Date Night

4

Travis Barker "Might Fly Again" 12 Years After Deadly Plane Crash

5

All of the Stars Who Were Almost Cast in The Notebook