Jennifer Lopez Looks Happier Than Ever With Ben Affleck on Date Night

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted out on another date in Los Angeles as they continue their rekindled romance. Get details about their night out.

By Corinne Heller Jun 26, 2021 8:02 PMTags
Jennifer LopezBen AffleckCouples
Watch: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share Sweet Kiss at Family Dinner

Jennifer Lopez was all smiles on her latest date night with Ben Affleck.

On Friday, June 25, the two lovebirds were photographed out to dinner at the Mediterranean seafood restaurant Avra in Beverly Hills, Calif. J.Lo was seen smiling while sitting with the Oscar winner in the back seat of a chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce after they exited the eatery. The 51-year-old actress and singer looked chic in a cream blazer over a matching top and khaki shorts, paired with black stiletto sandals. Affleck, 48, wore a casual black jacket over a green button-down shirt, dark blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

The two rekindled their romance more than a month ago and more than 17 years after they broke off their engagement in 2004. In recent weeks, J.Lo and Ben have been spotted out together several times, and a source close to the singer recently told E! News that she plans to move to Los Angeles, where both stars own homes, and has even looked at schools there for her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

Amid their reconciliation, Ben has also spent time with Jennifer's kids and other members of her family. Earlier this month, he joined the singer and the twins at a birthday dinner for her sister Linda Lopez at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, Calif. A source close to J.Lo later told E! News, "Her kids really like Ben and think he's funny and fun to be around. He's totally won the family over with his charm."

During the family celebration, Bennifer 2.0 exchanged a passionate kiss at a table, confirming their rekindled romance to skeptics without words.

Days before the dinner, Ben and J.Lo's mother Guadalupe Rodríguez were seen together inside a casino in Las Vegas, where he was filming a project. A source close to the actor told E! News at the time, "Guadalupe loves Ben and is happy that he is back in Jennifer's life."

