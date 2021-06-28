The New Faces of Pride: Beauty Influencer Hyram Yarbro's Message For Young Queer People Is So Inspiring

With the world slowly beginning to open up on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic, this Pride season is one of tremendous celebration. And yet the spirit of a movement born out of protest lives on. As the month of June comes to a close and International Pride Day nears, E! News has asked members of the newest generation of LGBTQ stars to share what Pride means to them in 2021.

Welcome to The New Faces of Pride.

Selfless is an appropriate name for Hyram Yarbro's new skincare line.

After garnering a massive following on YouTube and TikTok with his honest reviews, the 25-year-old beauty guru is ready to give back with his own brand. Selfess By Hyram has teamed up with the Rainforest Trust and the Thirst Project to help to protect thousands of acres of rainforest from deforestation, as well as fund clean water projects in over 60 African communities. Yeah, that's clean beauty.

And Hyram is hoping to be one of the first of many to inspire a younger generation of queer people to enter the beauty space. "When I was little," he tells E! News, "seeing a gay man be able to build a future for himself and achieve his dreams would have showed me that I would be able to accomplish whatever I set my mind to and that my sexual preference would never be a barrier."