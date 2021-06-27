Javicia Leslie Looks Back on Becoming the New Batwoman

Watch : "Batwoman" Cast Shares Their First Impression of Javicia Leslie

It's been a wild year for Javicia Leslie.

Just under one year ago, in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, she was announced as the new star of The CW's Batwoman, making history as the first Black woman to play the character on a TV show that was already breaking ground in LGBTQIA+ storytelling. Now, her first season finale as the hero is about to air, and she's trying not to think about what a big deal the whole thing is. Or at least that's how she was looking at it when she she was filming the season finale.

"You know, we don't look at it from that perspective as artists. We come in and do the job," she told E! News in May. "What effect it makes is amazing, but for me, it's really about focusing on the work itself. I didn't go into the show thinking about the history-making part of it, because I don't know if I would have succeeded."

And Leslie certainly does feel like she's succeeded, simply by making it through an entire season.

"What we do is not easy!" she said. "To make it through a complete season in one piece always feels like a success."