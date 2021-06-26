Here's Proof Amanda Seyfried and Her Dog Finn Are Hollywood's Most Loyal Companions

Watch : Celeb Dogs Living Their Best Life: Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton & More

Amanda Seyfried and Finn, a Hollywood love story for the ages.

The Oscar nominated actress' once-in-a-lifetime bond with her rescue pup is well known by fans, so much so that Finn even has his own popular Instagram page! Amanda first met the Australian Shepherd on set of HBO's Big Love, which ran from 2006 to 2011, and he's stuck by her side ever since.

In fact, the Mamma Mia! star revealed in 2016 that every one of her contracts includes a clause that allows Finn to come to set with her. E! News is told Finn often waits patiently to hear the director yell cut before greeting his mom between scenes. Talk about a good boy!

As Amanda described to E! News in an interview, "The amazing connection I share with Finn has made me appreciate being present and to not take any moment you have with the people and animals you love for granted."