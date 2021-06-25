Gigi Hadid Reveals the Family Beauty Secret She'll Pass Down to Daughter Khai

Watch : Gigi Hadid Celebrates Zayn Malik's First Father's Day With New Pics

Gigi Hadid has a lot to offer her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai.

The 26-year-old model has a wealth of experience and knowledge, which she has gained from walking the runways and traveling the globe over the years. And as she savors the new chapter in her life, the mom is already thinking about the lessons she'll teach her baby girl, like her family's belief that less is more.

"I think I'll teach Khai to keep it simple when it comes to makeup, like my mom [Yolanda Hadid] taught me," Gigi tells Harper's Bazaar, adding "there's a few" more tips she will "for sure" pass on to her little one.

Gigi shares that her model mother was relatively hands off when it came to her beauty routine, explaining, "My mom never really gave me advice on, like, what to do with my skincare or makeup, but I definitely watched her enough to learn."