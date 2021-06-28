10 After-Sun Products Reviewers Swear By

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
After over a year spent mainly indoors, we don't blame you if you want to lay out under the sun all day long to get a tan. But as we all know, spending extended time in direct sunlight can you put you at risk for sunburns and more skin conditions. However, if you do end up staying outside a little too long without sun protection and happen to get a burn, there are remedies that will relieve discomfort and promote healing.
Below, we rounded up 10 after-sun lotions and sprays that reviewers swear by for the days when you have too much fun in the sun.
Radical Recovery After-Sun Lotion
This after-sun lotion features a moisturizing blend of organic rosemary extract, lavender, sunflower and cedarwood oils, in addition to sunburn savior, aloe vera.
One Ulta reviewer said, "I am very fair and always reapply SPF while I am out but on beach and pool days I tend to get a heat rash. It's not a sunburn really but my skin is just too sensitive to the exposure and I get little hives and rash. Coola spf helps keep it at bay the most and then this gel after a shower is magic for soothing the angry bumpy skins. I've tried regular aloe and it helps some but this cools and calms it nearly instantly."
Sun Bum Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Lotion
Tested by dermatologists, this non-greasy lotion promotes hydration and healing thanks to ingredients like aloe, vitamin E and cocoa butter. For an extra cooling sensation, store it in your refrigerator.
One reviewer said, "This stuff is absolutely amazing. I had a horrible burn and it took it from red to a tan. It stopped my skin from peeling. Worth every dang penny."
Moroccanoil After-Sun Milk
If you love Moroccanoil's incredible haircare lineup, you'll love their after-sun milk that's packed with coconut and passion fruit oils, aloe, antioxidant-rich argan oil and vitamin E.
One reviewer said, "I love this after sun milk by Moroccanoil. It has a wonderful scent of vanilla and leaves your skin silky."
Korres Greek Yoghurt Calming and Cooling Gel
If your skin is literally red hot, we recommend using Korres' Greek Yogurt Calming and Cooling Gel for immediate and long-lasting relief. Your skin will calm down and begin to heal properly with the help of active plant extracts and probiotic Greek yogurt.
One reviewer said, "Love this so very much. It calms my skin down after any sort of agitation due to exercise or sun, and it wakes me up whenever I feel my skin and body are extra dull or tired."
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme Detoxifying Hydrator
With all-star ingredients like cucumber, papaya, chamomile, pineapple, sugar maple, sugarcane, orange, lemon, bilberry and aloe vera extracts, this must-have mask will calm, hydrate and cleanse skin of impurities after a long day in the sun. Use it on your face, stomach, back or wherever the sunburn is!
Among the mask's many fans (E! shopping editors included), one Sephora reviewer said, "I'm giving this mask 5 stars because of how amazing it is when it comes to sunburn. I've used it multiple times just randomly and didn't notice anything different with my skin. But, last night I lathered this on before bed and left it on as an overnight mask. I woke up and my face is no longer red or tight from the sun a few days prior! I also forgot to mention that I did have it in the refrigerator for an extra soothing effect. Needless to say I did not regret it!"
Banana Boat After Sun Lotion Aloe, 16 Fl Oz. (Pack of 2)
You can't go wrong with the OG after-sun lotion! Banana Boat's ultra-moisturizing lotion has aloe vera and vitamin E to relieve peeling and dryness.
One reviewer said, "This not only works in the summer for keeping your tan moisturized and looking great, it's a must for dry winter skin. I can't always find it in the store in the winter so I was glad to find it on Amazon. Very moisturizing. Scent is just okay, but the skin softening effects of this lotion make it worth it. I just layer on a perfumed lotion or spray over it."
Pacifica Coconut Vanilla After Sun Body Spray
For the times when you don't want to deal with a lotion but need relief, try Pacifica's after-sun body spray. In addition to having a dreamy coconut smell, the spray includes soothing aloe, chamomile and caffeine to calm skin and promote healing.
One Amazon reviewer said, "Love this stuff! I have been out in the sun a lot lately (at high altitude, so harsh) and even with applying and reapplying sunscreen my skin is getting red and dry. This stuff sprays on so nicely and feels great. Not sticky, just super moisturizing. I use it at night and by morning all redness is gone and my skin feels hydrated."
Burt's Bees Aloe & Coconut Oil After-Sun Soother
Bring your skin back to life with Burt's Bees Aloe & Coconut Oil After Sun Soother! It has natural aloe vera extract soothe and coconut oil to hydrate and retain skin's natural moisture, too.
Among the thousands of 5-Star reviews on Amazon, one reviewer said, "Burt's Bees Aloe and Coconut after sun soother is a staple in my house. I can feel good about the nutrients I am putting on my family's skin and it really speeds the healing from sun damage. Ideally, protect yourself from the sun. But any exposure can have damaging effects on your skin, so this is great for daily use in the summer."
Solar Recover - After Sun Moisturizing Spray
With natural vitamin E, calendula, lavender, sesame, geranium, and roman chamomile oils, plus French seaweed absolute, this spray will put you and your skin at ease after getting a gnarly sunburn. Plus, it's great for keeping skin hydrated on a daily basis!
There's a bunch of great reviews on Amazon, but this reviewer praised the spray saying, "I don't know where to begin. This is probably one of my very favorite products. Ever.. & let me tell you, I have used a lot of products ranging from moisturizers to sun care, etc. this stuff is actual magic. I'm not kidding. I have tan, olive skin & still manage to peel each & every time I burn. It's inevitable, BUT this stuff literally prevents peeling 99% of the time for me (which happens often in the Florida sun). I've been using this for 3 years and I'm still amazed writing this review. If I could just have a lifetime supply, I'd be a happy gal."
After Sun Soothing Aloe Mist
Kiss post-sun irritation, redness and dryness goodbye with this soothing spray from Herbivore! It has aloe, spearmint and lavender oils to promote healing and provides a cooling sensation to the affected areas.
One reviewer said, "I'm on my fifth bottle of this stuff. I live in Miami so getting sun is pretty inevitable. This spray cools me after a long day in the sun and heals my skin on the days that the sun does some damage. I seriously hope they never stop making this stuff!"
