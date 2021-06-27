QVC's Christmas in July Is Here! Shop These 12 Under $50 Finds Before They Sell Out

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Yes, Santa's little helpers. The time has come!
Christmas in July is here and QVC is starting early with 24 hours of nonstop holiday shopping beginning June 27 at midnight EST. The shopping network's tradition continues with thousands of gifts on sale and ready to be opened under the tree once December 25 comes along.
This weekend, Valerie Parr Hill will take center stage with a wide variety of new decor items for the home. But in true QVC fashion, shoppers will be able to shop dozens and dozens of brands including Martha Stewart, Jim Shore, Scott Living and more on-air and online. In fact, the next few weeks are dedicated to the hottest toys with QVC offering free shipping on a huge selection through July 31.
We compiled just some of the many must-have gifts for the holidays below. If there's one thing we know about shopping for Christmas in July, items sell out fast. Start browsing today so you can enjoy the holidays later.
Josie Maran Argan Ultimate Must Haves 6 Stocking Stuffers Set
Ladies, treat your stocking to the pure goodness of argan joy from head to toe with this Josie Maran six-piece collection. Your face and body will feel deeply hydrated and richly nourished thanks to body butter and other best-selling products.
Temp-tations Seasonal Set of 4 Glass Plates
Before you deliver holiday cookies or treats to the neighbors, make sure they are placed on festive glass plates. Temp-tations has just the set for a price that's less than a $20 bill.
Kringle Express 46-Piece All-Occasion Gift Bag Set
When it comes to gift giving, you always need to be prepared to wrap a special present. Fortunately, Kringle Express always comes in handy with their reusable, sturdy, and stylish material. Plus, every bag comes with a gift tag.
Fresh Balsam Jingle Bell Wreath by Valerie
A house isn't a home during the holiday season until a fresh wreath is on the door. Valerie Parr Hill will help bring joy to your world along with the fragrance of fresh balsam with her fresh wreaths that can ship out in November or December. Check it off your list today!
Design Imports Set/4 Farmhouse Christmas PlaidPillow Covers
Add a cheerful touch and a pop of color to your home this winter with festive pillow covers. Plus, they are machine washable allowing you to re-use year after year.
Cheryl's 24-Piece Countdown to Christmas Cookie Cards
24 cookies and 24 cookie cards make up this tasty gift that is perfect for stocking stuffers or family gatherings. Whether you love classic chocolate chip or buttercream frosted unicorn, there is a cookie flavor for you.
Poo-Pourri Set of (7) 2oz. Holiday Deodorizers with Gift Boxes
Make your bathroom a safe place instead of a smelly place thanks to Poo-Pourri's holiday deodorizers. A blend of essential oils creates a protective barrier on the surface of the water to effectively trap and neutralize odor. This set also includes seven decorative gift boxes.
philosophy fall favorites shower gel duo
Philosophy captures the essence of the fall and winter season with this shower gel duo. The multitasking, 3-in-1 formula cleanses and conditions skin and hair, leaving it feeling soft. And yes, it truly does smell like apple cider and cinnamon chai lattes.
Mrs. Prindable's 9 Individual Holiday Apple Assortment
Sweeten the season for someone special with crisp, delicious apples dipped in homemade buttery, creamy caramel and dressed up for the holidays with red, white and green sprinkles. They are each individually wrapped making it easy to gift to many or save them all for yourself over time.
Illuminated Ornament With Scene by Valerie
Valerie Parr Hill's oversized illuminated ornament keeps the festive feels coming in a nostalgic fashion. Choose between multiple scenes including beach, gingerbread, church and workshop. Hurry, because the price goes up on June 28.
Peace Love World Faux Fur Tree Skirt
Dress your holiday centerpiece up with fashionable flair from Peace Love World. The ivory faux fur design with red stitching will make your Christmas tree that much more special.
Quacker Factory Metallic Reindeer Long-Sleeve Knit Top
Merry and bright, this Quacker Factory knit top rocks a reindeer motif embellished in gold metallic thread and sequins. Plus, you can choose from multiple colors including evergreen and brick red.
