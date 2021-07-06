7 Things Beverley Mitchell Can't Live Without

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Mom life is the best life for Beverley Mitchell.

Although she found huge success playing Lucy in 7th Heaven, the actress' role as a proud parent to three kids takes up the most amount of joy and attention.

"So blessed to be their mama! And I will always take all the love and cuddles, even if it's all at the same time!" the actress previously shared on Instagram when snuggling with her youngest family members. "Life can change so quickly. It's important to cherish each and every cuddle and love."

As a busy mom working on the go, Beverley is always looking for clever, unique items to make life a bit easier. As a result, E! News had to ask the 40-year-old actress to share some items she can't live without. From delicious cookie dough to a deep hydrating gel mist, Beverley may have you shopping really quickly below.