Jamie Lynn Spears’ Zoey 101 Co-Stars Send Love to Britney Spears After Testimony

Nickelodeon

Back in July 2020, the Zoey 101 cast reunited for an All That sketch and spoke to E! News exclusively about Britney's visits to the set while filming the Nickelodeon show.

"When Britney came to set, it was a big deal," Sean Flynn, who acted as Chase Matthews, said. "We were like, ‘Ok, this is Britney Spears!' Like, Jamie, you know, she was so big, especially at the time."

Chris Massey, who played Michael Barret in the show, recalled a time when his little brother and Disney Channel star Kyle Massey was "shooting hoops" with Britney on set of the kids' show.

"Britney, she's just so chill and made us feel comfortable," Paul remembered. "I never felt like there was any pressure that it's Britney Spears, she's just another human being like all of us. We all could respect that and she was so lovely to everybody, that it was easy."

Jamie Lynn reminisced to that time as well, and how she felt so "comfortable" on set.

"It was very normal for me, like she would come visit me on set," she recalled. "None of you ever made me feel uncomfortable in any way about it. Of course, we're all Britney fans, but y'all never made me feel like I was any different than any of y'all who were working on the show."

She described the pressures she felt growing up with an "iconic pop star" as her big sister.

"At times you feel like that's all that people see," she said. "When I came on set with them, I really felt like people were just treating me like another one of the kids on set. That was really special to me. Whether they were fans of Britney's or not, they treated me just like a normal person and I really loved that."

In her testimony, Britney said that she would like to sue her family, but did not specify who. Jamie Lynn has yet to respond to Britney's statements in front of the judge.