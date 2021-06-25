Why Jared Padalecki Is Now "Good" With Jensen Ackles After Supernatural Prequel Drama

Brothers for life.

On Friday, June 25, Jared Padalecki took to Twitter to give an important update amid the drama surrounding the announced Supernatural prequel series. As E! News readers know, the Walker star, who played Sam Winchester for 15 years on The CW hit, said he was "gutted" after he learned that his on-screen brother Jensen Ackles was developing a prequel show for the mystery drama, and that he was not consulted.

However, it seems this drama was short-lived as Jared revealed that he had a productive chat with Jensen, who played Dean Winchester on Supernatural.

"@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good," he assured his social media followers. "The show is early in the process with miles to go. We've travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don't stop us. Once brothers, always brothers. #spnfamily"