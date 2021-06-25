Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22.5 Years in Prison for Death of George Floyd

Watch : Ariana Grande & More Protest Over George Floyd's Death

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced after being found guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd.

On Friday, June 25, Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill ruled that Chavin will be sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison.

The ruling comes after family members including George's brother Terrence Floyd and Philonise Floyd delivered victim impact statements. When George's 7-year-old daughter Gianna Floyd was asked if she could say anything to her dad, what would it be, she replied, "It would be I miss you and I love him."

But soon after, Chauvin's mom Carolyn Pawlenty spoke to the court and said she believes her son's innocence. "Derek is a quiet, thoughtful, honorable and selfless man," she told the judge. "He has a big heart and has always put others before his own. The public will never know the loving and caring man he is." Chauvin did not give a formal statement citing "some additional legal matters at hand." He did, however, offer condolences to Floyd's family.

Just hours before the sentence was announced, NBC News confirmed that the judge denied a request from Chauvin's attorney for a new trial. He also denied the defense's request for a hearing on jury misconduct.

As for Floyd's family attorney Ben Crump, he shared his hopes for the case early in the morning on social media.